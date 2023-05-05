State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $40.45 Million Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 575,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,640 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $40,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCHP. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 12,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCHP. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.11.

Microchip Technology Trading Down 0.3 %

MCHP opened at $76.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.73. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $54.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.76. The company has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a $0.383 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.75%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Featured Articles

