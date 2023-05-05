State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $43.26 Million Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 617,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,190 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $43,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XEL. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $47,905.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $47,905.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $1,087,343.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,195.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xcel Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $69.11 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.89 and a 52 week high of $77.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.63. The firm has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.78%. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XEL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.