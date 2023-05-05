State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $46.41 Million Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 342,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Allstate worth $46,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 40.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,022,000 after buying an additional 53,824 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth approximately $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Allstate by 13.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 36.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In related news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $114.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $103.20 and a 1-year high of $142.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.60 and its 200 day moving average is $126.35.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $13.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -66.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALL has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Allstate from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.15.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

