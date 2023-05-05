State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $50.07 Million Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 851,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,520 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Corteva worth $50,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Corteva by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WJ Interests LLC bought a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTVA. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Corteva from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.31.

In related news, CEO Charles V. Magro acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,425,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,095 shares in the company, valued at $7,646,400.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $56.88 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.03 and a 52 week high of $68.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.35 and its 200 day moving average is $62.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.23. Corteva had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Corteva’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

