State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $50.43 Million Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 182,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Biogen were worth $50,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 50.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 564.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $313.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $279.06 and a 200 day moving average of $283.15. The company has a market capitalization of $45.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.19. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.16 and a 1-year high of $316.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 30.99%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $25,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at $787,823.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,340 shares of company stock worth $982,911 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BIIB. Cowen boosted their price objective on Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Biogen from $347.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Biogen from $344.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Biogen from $249.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.23.

About Biogen

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.