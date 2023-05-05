State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $52.48 Million Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 689,245 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 20,970 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $52,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Amphenol by 497.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Amphenol by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Amphenol by 3,875.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

APH stock opened at $74.58 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $82.86. The company has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.87.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APH shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $10,596,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

