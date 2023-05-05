State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $52.93 Million Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,551,294 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 253,300 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Ford Motor worth $52,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 40,461 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 13,850 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 11.4% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 96,193 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 9,822 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 47.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 952,433 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $10,666,000 after purchasing an additional 304,611 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 49.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $323,298.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,655,981.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $1,027,784.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,073,257.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,843 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ford Motor Stock Down 2.0 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on F shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.30.

Shares of F opened at $11.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.66. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $16.68.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 84.51%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

Featured Stories

