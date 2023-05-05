State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,381 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,160 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Autodesk worth $45,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 189.2% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Autodesk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

Autodesk Price Performance

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,457 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $483,414.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,749.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total value of $560,147.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,812,681. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,457 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total value of $483,414.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,749.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,671 shares of company stock worth $2,313,602. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $193.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.38. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $163.20 and a one year high of $235.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 105.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

