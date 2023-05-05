State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,170 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Constellation Brands worth $40,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $347,000. Investment House LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 123,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,710,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:STZ opened at $222.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.55. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.12 and a 12-month high of $261.32.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -698.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STZ shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $279.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Cowen lowered Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.58.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.