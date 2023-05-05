State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 689,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 22,260 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $51,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.42.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $87.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.58. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $67.13 and a one year high of $108.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, SVP Robert W.A. Sellers sold 12,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total value of $1,069,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Robert W.A. Sellers sold 12,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total transaction of $1,069,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $304,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,425.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,677. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

