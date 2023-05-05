State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,930 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of L3Harris Technologies worth $46,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth about $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LHX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $185.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $200.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.42. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $183.21 and a twelve month high of $255.10.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.01). L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 95.20%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Stories

