State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 23,690 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,126,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,690 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Exelon worth $48,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.9% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.9% during the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of EXC opened at $42.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.96. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $49.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.77. The company has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.62.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Exelon had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,341.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

Further Reading

