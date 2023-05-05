State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,590 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $44,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,140.00 to $2,240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Argus raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,960.00 to $2,270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,021.37.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $2,033.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,699.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,581.81. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,196.28 and a fifty-two week high of $2,077.29. The company has a market capitalization of $56.10 billion, a PE ratio of 55.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.34.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total value of $9,281,477.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,448,306.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total value of $9,281,477.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,448,306.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total value of $7,560,098.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,237.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,983 shares of company stock valued at $36,654,485 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Articles

