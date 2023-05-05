State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,350 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 148,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $39,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 850.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,418,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,600 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth about $235,387,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 272.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 890,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,038,000 after buying an additional 651,254 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,809,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 20,574.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 610,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,521,000 after buying an additional 607,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $155.42 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.67 and a 52 week high of $339.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $201.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 74.86% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $724.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mandy Yang bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $156.86 per share, with a total value of $549,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,043 shares in the company, valued at $15,535,884.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $343,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mandy Yang purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $156.86 per share, with a total value of $549,010.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 99,043 shares in the company, valued at $15,535,884.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $280.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. OTR Global cut Enphase Energy to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $227.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.24.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

