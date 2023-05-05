State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 5,750 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 225,181 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,750 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Keysight Technologies worth $38,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,702,091 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,257,681,000 after purchasing an additional 115,259 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,540,323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $242,384,000 after buying an additional 50,642 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 15.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,451,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $229,343,000 after acquiring an additional 189,044 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,417,620 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $223,077,000 after purchasing an additional 84,849 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,366,098 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $212,014,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $141.27 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.93 and a 52-week high of $189.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.08.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 20.81%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $189.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.75.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

