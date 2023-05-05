State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 57,570 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,444,589 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 57,570 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $47,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 52.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB opened at $29.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.59. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $37.97.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.55%.

In other news, Director William H. Spence acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Argus lowered Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.42.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

