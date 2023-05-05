State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 6,330 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 460,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,330 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Capital One Financial worth $42,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,362,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,326,000 after acquiring an additional 686,514 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,972,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,181,000 after purchasing an additional 616,973 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,413,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,798,000 after purchasing an additional 95,770 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,064,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,844,000 after buying an additional 57,789 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,760,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,406,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $85.63 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $83.93 and a 52 week high of $133.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.75. The company has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by ($1.49). The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on COF shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.78.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

See Also

