State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 6,850 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,850 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Cummins worth $41,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cummins by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,203,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,113,000 after buying an additional 226,774 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,240,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,171 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,142,000 after purchasing an additional 173,139 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Cummins by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,082,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cummins by 48.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,033,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,878,000 after purchasing an additional 666,567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.25.

Insider Activity

Cummins Price Performance

In related news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total value of $486,420.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,156.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Cummins news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total value of $486,420.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,156.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total transaction of $836,637.93. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,689.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,709 shares of company stock worth $4,245,545. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $221.45 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.27 and a 1 year high of $261.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $234.97 and its 200 day moving average is $240.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

See Also

