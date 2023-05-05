Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Given New $52.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by DA Davidson from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.98% from the company’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sterling Infrastructure’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.97 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ STRL opened at $40.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.35. Sterling Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $20.46 and a 52-week high of $43.05.

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $448.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.10 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 5.53%. Equities research analysts predict that Sterling Infrastructure will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total value of $164,960.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 38,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,844.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Sterling Infrastructure news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total transaction of $164,960.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 38,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,844.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 50,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $2,053,938.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 702,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,700,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,282 shares of company stock worth $2,419,678. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the third quarter worth $28,000. Renaissance Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 2.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 63,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $462,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the third quarter worth $571,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 5.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,409,707 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,266,000 after acquiring an additional 70,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of construction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Solutions, E-Infrastructure Solutions, and Building Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems.

