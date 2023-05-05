Stifel Nicolaus Cuts EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target to $350.00

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $407.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EPAM. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $462.00 to $410.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $391.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen cut EPAM Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on EPAM Systems from $430.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $396.43.

EPAM Systems Price Performance

EPAM opened at $270.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems has a 12 month low of $266.63 and a 12 month high of $462.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $322.79. The stock has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.48. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. On average, research analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 77 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

