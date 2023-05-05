Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Price Target to $33.00

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHIGet Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $36.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 15.79% from the company’s current price.

OHI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

OHI stock opened at $28.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.64. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $33.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Institutional Trading of Omega Healthcare Investors

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OHI. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 326,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after purchasing an additional 17,447 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 67,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 7,873 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,758,000 after acquiring an additional 9,270 shares during the period. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

