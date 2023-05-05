Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Price Target to $33.00

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $36.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 15.79% from the company’s current price.
OHI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.60.
Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance
OHI stock opened at $28.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.64. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $33.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.
Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile
Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.
