Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Price Target to $60.00

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 55.70% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Sprout Social from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Sprout Social from $78.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.36.

Sprout Social Price Performance

Sprout Social stock opened at $38.54 on Wednesday. Sprout Social has a one year low of $37.00 and a one year high of $74.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.89 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $69.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.83 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Sprout Social will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $1,252,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,948,513.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $1,252,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,948,513.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 14,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total value of $912,194.01. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 310,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,086,642.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,917 shares of company stock worth $6,340,610 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPT. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,789,000 after buying an additional 13,742 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 8,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Sprout Social by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Recommended Stories

