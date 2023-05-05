Stifel Nicolaus Raises Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target to $330.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SYK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Stryker to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $314.00 to $321.00 in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $299.00 to $313.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $300.86.

Stryker Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:SYK opened at $284.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $108.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.73. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $306.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.36.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. Analysts predict that Stryker will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 307,800 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.91, for a total transaction of $84,309,498.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,942,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,924,530.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,885.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 307,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.91, for a total transaction of $84,309,498.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,942,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,924,530.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 315,420 shares of company stock worth $86,317,863 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stryker

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Stryker by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,795,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,034,850,000 after purchasing an additional 422,828 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Stryker by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,659,084 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,791,909,000 after purchasing an additional 235,239 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Stryker by 1.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,129,316 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,091,832,000 after purchasing an additional 224,264 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Stryker by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,052,691 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,855,916,000 after purchasing an additional 246,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Stryker by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,978,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,461,753,000 after buying an additional 1,066,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Featured Articles

