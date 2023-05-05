Stock Buyback Program Announced by Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Board

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 2nd, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 4.6 %

NYSE MPC opened at $105.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.45. The stock has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.64. Marathon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $77.62 and a 12-month high of $138.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.86. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 41.55%. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 22.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.49%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $135.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.27.

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at $6,176,477.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

