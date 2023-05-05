Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 78,004 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 96% compared to the average daily volume of 39,868 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 104.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,327,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,551 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 106.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 676,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,445,000 after acquiring an additional 349,340 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,358,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $13,968,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,683,000.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF stock opened at $116.28 on Friday. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.00 and a fifty-two week high of $170.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.15.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

