Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Enbridge (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 20,216 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,036% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,779 put options.

Enbridge Price Performance

Enbridge stock opened at $39.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.37. The company has a market capitalization of $79.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.10). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $9.89 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enbridge will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 261.39%.

ENB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 49.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Read More

