StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRNGet Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of BRN opened at $2.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.59 million, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.39. Barnwell Industries has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $3.40.

Barnwell Industries, Inc engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, land investment, and contract drilling services. It operates through the following segments: Oil & Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The Oil & Natural Gas segment engages in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas in Canada.

