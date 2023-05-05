StockNews.com Downgrades NVR (NYSE:NVR) to Hold

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,956.00.

NVR stock opened at $5,801.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 3.50. NVR has a fifty-two week low of $3,576.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5,986.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5,519.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4,973.89.

Insider Transactions at NVR

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $99.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $88.96 by $10.93. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $116.56 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NVR will post 417.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,032.84, for a total value of $8,052,544.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 321 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,541.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NVR news, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,032.84, for a total value of $8,052,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,615,541.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,155.00, for a total transaction of $6,701,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,541,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,667 shares of company stock worth $35,137,086. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVR

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the first quarter worth $515,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of NVR by 27.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 14 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of NVR by 19.1% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,392,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVR by 0.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the first quarter worth $2,925,000. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

About NVR

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

