StockNews.com Downgrades NVR (NYSE:NVR) to Hold

Posted by on May 5th, 2023

NVR (NYSE:NVRGet Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,956.00.

NVR Stock Down 1.6 %

NVR stock opened at $5,801.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 3.50. NVR has a fifty-two week low of $3,576.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5,986.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5,519.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4,973.89.

NVR (NYSE:NVRGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $99.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $88.96 by $10.93. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $116.56 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NVR will post 417.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at NVR

In related news, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,032.84, for a total value of $8,052,544.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 321 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,541.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NVR news, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,032.84, for a total value of $8,052,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,615,541.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,155.00, for a total transaction of $6,701,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,541,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,667 shares of company stock worth $35,137,086. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVR

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the first quarter worth $515,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of NVR by 27.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 14 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of NVR by 19.1% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,392,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVR by 0.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the first quarter worth $2,925,000. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

About NVR

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for NVR (NYSE:NVR)

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.