StockNews.com Downgrades Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Silicom from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

NASDAQ SILC opened at $34.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $227.76 million, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.39. Silicom has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $50.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Silicom ( NASDAQ:SILC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. Silicom had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $45.19 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Silicom by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 46,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 8,155 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in Silicom by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 174,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,545,000 after acquiring an additional 26,920 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Silicom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $394,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silicom by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 7,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silicom by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Silicom Company Profile



Silicom Ltd. engages in the provision of networking and data infrastructure solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Its products include server adapters, smart cards, bypass switches and intelligent bypass switches. The company was founded by Avi Eizenman, Yehuda Zisapel, and Zohar Zisapel in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

