StockNews.com Downgrades Timken (NYSE:TKR) to Buy

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TKR. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Timken from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Timken from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Timken from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America upgraded Timken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Timken from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.75.

Timken Price Performance

NYSE TKR opened at $74.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.54. Timken has a 52-week low of $50.85 and a 52-week high of $89.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Timken

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.24. Timken had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Timken will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,841 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $2,135,580.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,933,559.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Timken

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 39.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 7,408 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Timken by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Timken in the 1st quarter worth about $1,059,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Timken by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 11,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Timken by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

