StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cinedigm in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Get Cinedigm alerts:

Cinedigm Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CIDM opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. Cinedigm has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $66.28 million, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 2.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cinedigm ( NASDAQ:CIDM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Cinedigm had a negative return on equity of 24.40% and a negative net margin of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $27.88 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cinedigm during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cinedigm during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in Cinedigm by 412.4% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 82,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 66,536 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Cinedigm in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cinedigm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. 8.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cinedigm Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cinedigm Corp. is an independent streaming entertainment company, which engages in the marketing and distribution of movies, television, and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights. It operates through the Cinema Equipment Business, and Content and Entertainment Business (CEG) segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cinedigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinedigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.