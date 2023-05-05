StockNews.com Lowers Ennis (NYSE:EBF) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.
Ennis Trading Down 1.6 %
EBF stock opened at $19.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.62. The stock has a market cap of $495.53 million, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.48. Ennis has a 1 year low of $16.55 and a 1 year high of $23.48.
Ennis Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. Ennis’s payout ratio is 54.64%.
About Ennis
Ennis, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of business forms and other printed business products. Its products include advertising specialties, business supplies, checks and software compatible forms, commercial printing, custom business forms, ecommerce, envelopes, and financial and security printing.
