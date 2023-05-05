StockNews.com Lowers Ennis (NYSE:EBF) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Ennis Trading Down 1.6 %

EBF stock opened at $19.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.62. The stock has a market cap of $495.53 million, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.48. Ennis has a 1 year low of $16.55 and a 1 year high of $23.48.

Ennis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. Ennis’s payout ratio is 54.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ennis

About Ennis

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBF. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ennis by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ennis by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 357,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Ennis by 28.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 95,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 20,992 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ennis by 55.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ennis by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,131,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,366,000 after purchasing an additional 18,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Ennis, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of business forms and other printed business products. Its products include advertising specialties, business supplies, checks and software compatible forms, commercial printing, custom business forms, ecommerce, envelopes, and financial and security printing.

