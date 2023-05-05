StockNews.com Lowers MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of MSA Safety from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of MSA Safety from $136.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

MSA Safety Price Performance

MSA opened at $127.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. MSA Safety has a twelve month low of $108.75 and a twelve month high of $146.33.

MSA Safety Increases Dividend

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.31. MSA Safety had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 27.70%. The business had revenue of $398.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that MSA Safety will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is currently -1,082.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 1,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $261,711.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,966.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 1,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $261,711.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,966.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.29, for a total transaction of $96,461.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,709.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSA Safety

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSA. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in MSA Safety by 189.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment includes manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

Further Reading

