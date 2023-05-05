StockNews.com Upgrades Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) to Buy

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on LH. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.00.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 1.9 %

LH opened at $221.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America has a twelve month low of $200.32 and a twelve month high of $263.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $227.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.78.

Insider Activity

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total transaction of $53,219.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,916.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total value of $53,219.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,916.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $2,004,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,510.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,014,358. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,436,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,342,288,000 after buying an additional 252,118 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,859,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,863,118,000 after purchasing an additional 106,063 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 532.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,574 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,317,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $310,319,000 after purchasing an additional 218,161 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,217,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $249,392,000 after purchasing an additional 12,157 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

