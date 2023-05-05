StockNews.com Upgrades New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) to “Sell”

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on NYCB. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.54.
New York Community Bancorp Trading Down 3.0 %
Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 2.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.03. New York Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.
Insider Activity at New York Community Bancorp
In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 30,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.57 per share, for a total transaction of $756,756.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,756. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other New York Community Bancorp news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $45,862.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,639.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 30,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.57 per share, for a total transaction of $756,756.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,800 shares in the company, valued at $756,756. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 292,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,631,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,751,000 after acquiring an additional 630,072 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 249.5% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 8,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 712.2% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 72,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 63,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.
New York Community Bancorp Company Profile
New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New York Community Bancorp (NYCB)
- Investors Are Barking Up The Right Tree With Datadog
- How to Invest in Central Bank Digital Currency
- Kellogg Company Looks GRRR-eat! At These Levels
- PacWest, First Horizon Shares Plummet On Continued Bank Worries
- Yum! Brands Pulls Back To More Appetizing Levels
Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.