StockNews.com Upgrades New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) to “Sell”

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NYCB. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.54.

New York Community Bancorp Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 2.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.03. New York Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Insider Activity at New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.11 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 9.32%. New York Community Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 666.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 30,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.57 per share, for a total transaction of $756,756.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,756. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other New York Community Bancorp news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $45,862.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,639.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 30,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.57 per share, for a total transaction of $756,756.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,800 shares in the company, valued at $756,756. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 292,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,631,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,751,000 after acquiring an additional 630,072 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 249.5% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 8,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 712.2% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 72,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 63,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

Further Reading

