Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target Raised to $345.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $320.00 to $345.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Stryker’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.75 EPS.

SYK has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Stryker from $287.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Stryker from $314.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $300.86.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $284.63 on Tuesday. Stryker has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $306.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.05 billion, a PE ratio of 41.43, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $281.98 and its 200-day moving average is $256.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryker will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 307,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.91, for a total value of $84,309,498.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,942,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,924,530.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 2,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $571,173.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,593.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 307,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.91, for a total value of $84,309,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,942,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,924,530.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 315,420 shares of company stock worth $86,317,863. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 1.0% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 1.5% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 3.0% during the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

