Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Mizuho began coverage on Suburban Propane Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Suburban Propane Partners Price Performance

Shares of SPH opened at $14.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Suburban Propane Partners has a 1 year low of $14.40 and a 1 year high of $17.75. The stock has a market cap of $926.30 million, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Suburban Propane Partners ( NYSE:SPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $397.47 million for the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 10.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,695 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,208 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,833 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 4,041.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 235,298 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after buying an additional 229,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,231 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Suburban Propane Partners LP engages in the marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. It operates through the following segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and government customers.

Featured Stories

