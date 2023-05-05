Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Sold by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lowered its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 56.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,696 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Sun Communities by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Sun Communities by 850.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Sun Communities by 571.4% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Sun Communities to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.50.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

Shares of SUI opened at $133.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.86. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.63 and a 12-month high of $172.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 77.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($1.42). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $651.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 215.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total value of $222,765.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,919. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

