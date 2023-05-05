Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Wednesday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $65.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 52.35% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $100.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.00.

Super Micro Computer Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $136.40 on Wednesday. Super Micro Computer has a one year low of $37.01 and a one year high of $139.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.14.

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 37.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total value of $416,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,454.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,696 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.

