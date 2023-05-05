Susquehanna Lowers Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Price Target to $12.00

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Viavi Solutions from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of VIAV opened at $9.10 on Wednesday. Viavi Solutions has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.98.

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $284.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.48 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $150,135.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,279.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $150,135.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,279.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $149,472.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 107,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,481.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,305 shares of company stock valued at $449,877. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 6,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 2,189.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 313.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

