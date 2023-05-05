Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Northland Capmk cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Symbotic in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 1st. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Symbotic’s current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Symbotic’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SYM. Citigroup raised their target price on Symbotic from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Symbotic from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Symbotic from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Symbotic from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Symbotic from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Symbotic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYM opened at $26.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.31. Symbotic has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $32.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.29.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $266.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.82 million. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 148.57% and a negative net margin of 6.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($5.61) earnings per share.

In other Symbotic news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 2,815 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $65,561.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,419,414.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,326 shares of company stock worth $846,941. Insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 57.76% of the company’s stock.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

