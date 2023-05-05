Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Northland Securities

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Northland Securities from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SYM. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Symbotic from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Symbotic from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Symbotic from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Craig Hallum began coverage on Symbotic in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Symbotic from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.23.

Shares of SYM opened at $26.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.31. Symbotic has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $32.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.29.

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 148.57% and a negative net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $266.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($5.61) EPS. Symbotic’s quarterly revenue was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Symbotic will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 12,639 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $209,933.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 163,769 shares in the company, valued at $2,720,203.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,326 shares of company stock worth $846,941. 41.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Symbotic by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.76% of the company’s stock.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

