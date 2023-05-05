T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target Lowered to $185.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $192.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.96% from the company’s previous close.

TMUS has been the topic of several other reports. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.30.

TMUS opened at $141.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $172.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.31. T-Mobile US has a 1 year low of $120.90 and a 1 year high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $464,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 297,544 shares in the company, valued at $44,631,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 2,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $317,665.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,111.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 3,098 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $464,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 297,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,178 shares of company stock valued at $17,045,140. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 215.4% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

