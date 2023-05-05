Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$6.88.

Several research firms have commented on TVE. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. ATB Capital lowered their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Tamarack Valley Energy Price Performance

Shares of TVE stock opened at C$3.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.98 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.79. The firm has a market cap of C$1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 2.78. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12 month low of C$3.28 and a 12 month high of C$6.48.

Tamarack Valley Energy Dividend Announcement

Tamarack Valley Energy ( TSE:TVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$423.76 million for the quarter. Tamarack Valley Energy had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 20.16%. Research analysts expect that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.4566088 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Tamarack Valley Energy’s payout ratio is 21.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Scott Shimek bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.86 per share, with a total value of C$38,600.00. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

