TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.32 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for TC Energy in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 30th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.32 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.28. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.38 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TC Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.12 by C($0.01). TC Energy had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of C$4.04 billion during the quarter.

TC Energy Stock Performance

TRP has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on TC Energy from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$61.63.

TRP opened at C$55.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$54.51 and its 200 day moving average is C$56.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.38. The company has a market cap of C$56.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.08, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.86. TC Energy has a 12-month low of C$50.70 and a 12-month high of C$74.44.

Insider Transactions at TC Energy

In other news, Director Hejdi A. Carlsen bought 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$53.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,584.50. In other TC Energy news, Director Hejdi A. Carlsen bought 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$53.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,584.50. Also, Director Richard Prior bought 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$36.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,970.00. Over the last three months, insiders bought 3,148 shares of company stock worth $149,679. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TC Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 572.31%.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

