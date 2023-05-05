TD Asset Management Inc Acquires 1,080 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in State Street were worth $10,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STT. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of State Street by 7.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,758,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,152,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,681 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of State Street by 159.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,750,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $152,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,013 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of State Street by 83.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,214,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,872,000 after purchasing an additional 553,285 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in State Street by 1,943.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 390,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,726,000 after acquiring an additional 371,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in State Street by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,814,554 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $111,867,000 after acquiring an additional 348,782 shares in the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STT has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on State Street from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on State Street from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on State Street in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on State Street from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.21.

State Street Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $66.86 on Friday. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $58.62 and a twelve month high of $94.74. The firm has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.98 and a 200 day moving average of $79.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.12). State Street had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $594,624.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,471.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other State Street news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $1,299,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,279,895.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $594,624.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,471.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,893 shares of company stock worth $2,923,987 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

State Street Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

