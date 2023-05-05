TD Asset Management Inc Acquires 11,528 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,528 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.21% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $9,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 73.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 1,379.3% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 271.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 73.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MSM shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.67.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 6,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $586,157.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,048.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 6,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $586,157.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,048.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $77,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MSM opened at $89.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.32 and a 12-month high of $91.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.03.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $961.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

