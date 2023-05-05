TD Asset Management Inc Acquires 749 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $8,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 6,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 12.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FE opened at $38.91 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $35.32 and a one year high of $43.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.80, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.13.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 219.72%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FE shares. Guggenheim raised FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

