TD Asset Management Inc Boosts Holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,047 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $8,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 131.7% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 28.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Choice Hotels International in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Choice Hotels International news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 65,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $7,835,475.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 364,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,793,445.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 65,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $7,835,475.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,793,445.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William L. Jews sold 2,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total value of $264,484.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,794,049.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,837 shares of company stock worth $9,365,231. Corporate insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Trading Down 0.8 %

Choice Hotels International stock opened at $127.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.15 and a 12 month high of $137.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.27.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $107.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.88.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

Recommended Stories

