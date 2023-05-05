TD Asset Management Inc Buys 208,234 Shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,086,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,234 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.40% of Tricon Residential worth $8,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TCN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tricon Residential by 531.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,500,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,746,000 after purchasing an additional 8,836,273 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Tricon Residential by 52.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,179,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483,476 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the third quarter worth $17,939,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the first quarter worth $29,049,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tricon Residential by 2,241.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,806,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Tricon Residential from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.52.

Tricon Residential Price Performance

TCN stock opened at $7.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.87 and its 200-day moving average is $8.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Tricon Residential Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.18 and a 1 year high of $13.85.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.17). Tricon Residential had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 125.41%. The company had revenue of $180.89 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tricon Residential Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Tricon Residential’s payout ratio is 11.33%.

Tricon Residential Profile

(Get Rating)

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company, which engages in renting homes and apartments. It operates through the following business segments: Single-Family Rental, Adjacent Businesses, Private Funds and Advisory and Corporate. The Single-Family Rental Business segment owns and operates single family rental homes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.